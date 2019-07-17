Lubbock woman dies on Lake LBJ in Austin

LUBBOCK and AUSTIN, Texas — The victim in a death that happened July 11 on Lake LBJ near Austin, Texas has been identified as Karen Rodgers Mykleby, of Lubbock.

An autopsy performed indicated that 50-year-old Mykleby suffered a medical emergency and succumbed to it, causing her death.

Volunteer firefighters from nearby Kingsland, Texas said they responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Thursday and pulled Mykleby’s body out of the water.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Mykleby was wearing a personal flotation device and a jet ski was found near her body.

(KXAN contributed to this article)