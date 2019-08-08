Lubbock woman escapes encounter with gunman at gas station

There was unthinkable fear as a Lubbock woman made eye contact with a man who she believes was going to shoot her.



Rebecca Barcenas said she didn’t think much when a car pulled in front of her while she was getting gas. Shortly after, a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at her.



According to the police report, the armed robbery happened at the United gas station off of 50th Street and Avenue Q.



Barcenas said the man, who she believes was in his mid-20s, was wearing a bandanna, shorts but no shirt.



“A man got off the car, from the passenger side with a gun and to me it looked like a machine gun and he started walking towards me,” Barcenas said.



She says she really thought he was going to shoot her, so she shut her door and drove off.



“I was so scared, I just squished down like this, I got my body prepared to get shot,” Barcenas said.

