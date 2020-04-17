Lubbock woman finds swastikas spray painted on her fence and American flag damaged

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman returned home on Monday to find swastikas spray painted on her fence, her political signs splattered in paint and her American flag ruined.

Kendra Sutherland said when she first arrived on her property, she thought her home had been broken into. She said this type of incident has already happened twice in the past four years.

“When I saw the swastikas and everything else, I kind of knew it was the same stuff that’s happened before and there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said. “But I still went ahead and filed my police report.”

Sutherland said she believes her Trump signs could have influenced the crime.

“I’m more upset about the flag being defaced this time,” she said. “I understand someone doesn’t have to agree on my views on things but I would never go do that to anyone else’s things.”

Her father, John Nelson, who is a military veteran and a long time resident of the neighborhood, said the act is unacceptable.

“It’s just something that shouldn’t happen in Lubbock, Texas,” he said. “Regardless of your political affiliation.”

He said he hopes those responsible will turn themselves in.

“I think the least that you could do is acknowledge what you have done and come over to my daughter Kendra and apologize and help clean up the mess,” he said.