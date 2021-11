LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison for providing child pornography to her husband, according to court documents.

Jessica Roxanne Wheeler, 35, was given the maximum sentence after agreeing to a plea deal in September of that year.

The original complaint said Wheeler sent child pornography to her husband, who lived in Kentucky. Agents with the FBI found 45 sexually explicit images of a 13-year-old girl in Facebook messages between the two.