Lubbock woman granted clemency by President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Lubbock woman was granted clemency by President Donald Trump Tuesday after serving nearly 14 years in prison.

Tynice Nichole Hall, 36, was convicted on various drug charges in July 2006 and initially sentenced to 35 years in prison without parole.

According to a Change.org petition started on her behalf, the sentence was amended and reduced to 18 years with 5 years of supervised release in 2016 due to changes in two federal drug sentencing laws.

The website for the Clemency for All Non-violent Drug Offenders Foundation, a non-profit that advocated for her clemency, said Hall’s petition was initially filed in 2014 but denied by President Obama in 2016.

According to a release by the White House, Hall allowed her apartment to be used to distribute drugs.

The release also said Hall, “has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has worked hard to rehabilitate herself.” She taught educational programs to other inmates, according to the release.

Hall was imprisoned at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas and released Tuesday. According to the official clemency document, her 5-year supervised release will remain intact.

Hall’s case was supported by Alice Johnson, who was granted clemency by President Trump in 2018 after Kim Kardashian West met with Trump to urge him to pardon her.

The Change.org petition was first posted 4 years ago and gained over 70,000 signatures.