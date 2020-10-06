Lubbock woman held at gunpoint, ordered to drive to ATMs to give suspect money

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman described in a police report how she was held at gunpoint by an unknown suspect after leaving her vehicle on while entering a convenience store in Central Lubbock late last week.

The woman told police that at approximately 6:00 p.m., October 2, she went inside the Bolton’s, located at 3709 Avenue Q, to buy some cigarettes, according to the police report.

The woman told police she parked at the pumps on the south side of the business before walking into the store. When she got back into her vehicle, she said an unidentified man wearing a face mask pulled a gun on her and demanded she give him money, according to the report.

According to police, the woman complied with the suspect and gave him money out of her wallet. However, the story does not end there.

The woman said the suspect made her drive to different locations and pull money out of an ATM. After that, the suspect got out of the woman’s vehicle and ran away, according to police.

The woman also did not report the incident until Monday, October 5, at the Lubbock Police Department.

Police did not have an updated description on the suspect due to him wearing a face mask, according to the report.