Lubbock woman hides in closet during home invasion

LUBBOCK, Texas– Police reported that a man broke into a home on 35th Street off of Avenue X at around 1:30 p.m on Thursday afternoon.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke to the victim, who requested that she stay anonymous. The victim said she was at home at the time of the invasion.

She said she had been asleep at the time, after working a night shift. She said she heard the sound of a large crash, which sounded like glass breaking.

“I thought it was something in my cousin’s room that’s right across the hall. I went to go look and nothing was there,” the victim said. “I was coming down the stairs, I saw piece of flower pot and then I was like ‘I don’t have a flower pot inside the house.'”

She said she walked a few steps down the stairs when she realized someone was inside her home.

“You can hear someone trying to hit the window again. I guess the first time they hit it, it wasn’t big enough for them to actually come in,” she said.

She said she ran up the stairs, and dialed 911.

“I think my instincts kicked in,” she said. “I hid in my closet until someone came.”

With adrenaline rushing through her body, she was now stuck in a waiting game.

“I remember I kept asking the person how much longer ’til someone got here, it’s pretty scary,” the victim said. “All I can think in my head, it was like I was just too scared to talk because I was like what if they hear me.”

She said the man went into her cousin’s room, taking jewelry and some candy.

“You could hear him coming up the stairs like they do in a scary movie,” she said.

She said she heard the man nearly entering her home when the police arrived.

“I was still on the phone with the dispatch lady and she’s like the officers are on the scene but I think I was just too scared to come out,” she said.

When police arrived, they came across 51 year-old Matthew Benson.

“The officer told me that it was a homeless person and I think he had just done a good amount of drugs and then I think that’s what motivated him,” she said.

Police said Benson told them he was also a police officer. When police told him to stop what he was doing, he ran into the bedroom, and continued to resist the officer. Police said Benson pushed and pulled against the officer. Eventually Benson gave up.

“I came down the stairs and I could see the officer on top of the guy trying to calm him down,” she said.

The woman said although she is still in shock, she is grateful for the dispatcher and the officers.

“Thankful for everyone who was able to help out,” she said.

Benson was taken into custody on a slew of charges including burglary of a home, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana, according to the police report.

