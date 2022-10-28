LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.

According to the victim, she let her boyfriend and another person live at her residence because they had nowhere to go. She also said the suspect and the other person would have illegal transactions out of the victim’s home.

When the victim asked the two to leave her house the suspect began to verbally abuse her and even strangled her, according to the police report. The victim told police the suspect locked her in a room for several days. Officers noticed a small cut on the victim’s neck and no other visible injury.

She was able to the leave the residence on Saturday afternoon to go the bank but was followed by the suspect. The victim was able to go to friend’s house where she called authorities.

The report said, “[The victim] showed officers on scene a video that depicted [her] and [the boyfriend] in an altercation. The video showed something to the effect of [the boyfriend] assaulting [her] and then strangling [her].”

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com they are currently investigating this case.