ABILENE, Texas — A Lubbock woman died after she was shot by a man who then killed himself at an Abilene hotel Sunday, according to police.

Authorities said Chyanne Villarreal, 24, was taken off life support Monday morning.

Abilene Police responded just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday to a hotel near the 3500 block of West Lake Road. A male was found dead, with Villarreal, who was in critical condition at the time.

Villarreal was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where she died.

Police said the male was identified as Sedrick Braxton Jr., 30, of Cleveland, Ohio. Authorities said Braxton shot Villarreal and then shot himself.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the Abilene Police Department.