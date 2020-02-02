Lubbock woman makes Patrick Mahomes beanies ahead of the Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman has made several Patrick Mahomes beanies ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Renee’ Bliss has been crocheting since she was a young girl, after her babysitter introduced the skill to her. She said she stopped crocheting as she got older, but got back into it in college.

“In college I decided I want to try it again and could just make like blankets and small things,” Bliss said. “I started wanting to learn how to do other things.”

She said she enjoys a challenge. This past Christmas, she said a friend approached her with a request.

“She was like ‘I really want you to make me this hat,'” Bliss said.

Bliss said her friend’s request was a Patrick Mahomes beanie.

“I didn’t know they even existed,” Bliss said.

Bliss said she looked up a similar pattern online, however she could not find a pattern. Instead, she had to go with the flow. She began with a red and brown beanie and would latch on the hair with wool. But there was something missing from her design.

A teacher, Bliss said one of her students helped her perfect it.

“He told me it needed to be more tapered on the side,” Bliss said.

Bliss posted her beanies to Facebook to sell. She said she had posted several other crafts prior, and sells quite often. She said she didn’t expect the response she received about the beanies.

“I really didn’t think it would take off like it did,” Bliss said.

Initially, Bliss said she only planned to make five, but the requests came pouring in.

“A lady contacted me last night and said her daughter works for Joe Arrington and said she really wants to get some for the cancer patients,” Bliss said.

For Bliss, a piece for Patrick Mahomes was a no-brainer.

“He’s amazing,” Bliss said.

And although for the most part, crocheting is something to do by yourself, Bliss said there is still a sense of teamwork that comes with being a crafter.

“As crafters we have to support each other and bring each other up, and I think he does that. He brings his team up,” Bliss said.