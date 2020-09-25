Lubbock woman murdered after argument over stealing crack cocaine, arrest warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Winston Lee Caraway, 57, turned himself in Thursday evening after Lubbock Police said he was wanted for the killing of Kyera “Polly” Jones, 26.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of East Colgate Street at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Jones alive but unresponsive with a stab wound. She was later pronounced dead.

A police report provided new information Friday morning.

Police got a call from someone at the house saying, “She’s dead.” It turned out she was not dead yet. Police and EMS responded.

The person who called police also “mentioned a woman having been sleeping for two days and not breathing.”

The police report does not say if Caraway was the person who called 911. But a separate arrest warrant said Caraway called police.

The warrant said, “Winston Caraway went on to say that the female was in a fight yesterday and has a puncture wound. Winston Caraway further stated that the female has been asleep for two days.”

A witness heard an argument between Jones and Caraway on September 19. The premise of the argument was that Caraway accused Jones of stealing crack cocaine from him.

The warrant said, “Winston Caraway came outside after the argument and said that Kyera Jones had been cut.”

A portion of the warrant said:

Winston Caraway poured peroxide on the wound to care for Kyera Jones. Kyera Jones stayed with Winston Caraway through the day and overnight. On 09/21/20, Kyera Jones stopped being able to eat and started throwing up. Kyera Jones would not allow Winston Caraway to call 911 because she was afraid she would get in trouble because she is criminally trespassed from Winston Caraway’s residence. Kyera Jones stayed in Winston Caraway’s room. Around 2300 hours, Winston Caraway fell asleep. Approximately 20 minutes later, Winston Caraway woke up to Kyera Jones making noises. Winston Caraway found Kyera Jones in the bathroom on the floor. Winston Caraway called 911. Winston Caraway stated that Kyera Jones did not leave his residence from the time she came over with the puncture wound till when she left with EMS.

The warrant said Caraway and Jones knew each other for four years.

Caraway told police that Jones broke into his residence and stole things from him multiple times. The warrant also said Caraway had a reputation of threatening to stab people “for messing with him or his crack cocaine.”

Police previously documented violence between Caraway and Jones in August 2019, October 2019, and early 2020.

Caraway was held Friday on a murder charge. Prosecutors requested bond of $300,000.