LUBBOCK, Texas – Friday morning, a teacher at Waters Elementary school, Melissa Funk, was honored with the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) “Teacher of the Year” award for her dedication to teaching her students the importance of patriotism and civic responsibilities.

At USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas, Funk won the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year program in the K-5 category.

She was nominated by Linda Landin, the Waters Elementary School Principal, for “…performing community service, and honoring the sacrifice of veterans through an outreach program and in encouraging students to attend and support memorial observances,” according to Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero.

The judging for her nomination began at Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and advanced to VFW District 9. Funk placed first at District, and her nomination advanced to the Department of Texas VFW in Austin, Texas. Her package was forwarded to VFW National Headquarters, where she will compete for the Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher program.

To nominate a teacher who instills democratic values and beliefs in their students through special projects for the VFW Teacher of the Year program, click here.

Nominations must be received by Lubbock VFW Post 2466 by October 31, 2022.