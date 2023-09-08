LUBBOCK, Texas – Jessica Dameron said when she answered a phone call from a number with an 806 area code on Wednesday afternoon, she said a man on the other line claimed he was Deputy Bradford Cole with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). She said he gave her a badge number and a case number, and then demanded her to pay up because she had two warrants out for her arrest.

“I had to do what they said because if I didn’t, I would be in contempt of court and I would have to serve 30 days minimum because of the two warrants,” Dameron said. “I’m crying, I’m bawling and really scared.”

Dameron said she feared going to jail so she did exactly what the man was telling her to do for nearly two hours on the phone. Dameron said the man directed her to H-E-B to transfer over $800 via Bitcoin.

“I kept putting money in and I got up to the $855,” Dameron said. “I wasn’t even allowed to talk to the person that handed me the basket. I was terrified because they could hear me. He walked me through the process and told me that I wasn’t allowed to leave the premises until they had their money.”

Per his request, Dameron shared all of the transfer codes the caller needed to get the money.

“At that point, I started having this feeling in my stomach that this wasn’t real, but by then they’d already had my money,” Dameron said.

According to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department (LPD), Dameron was speaking to an officer about her theft incident when the man she had been speaking to called her back. Dameron handed her phone to the officer. When the LPD officer tried to verify the caller’s identity, he hung up.

“Based on the facts and circumstances available to [the LPD officer] at the time, I [the LPD officer] believe [the caller] intended to unlawfully appropriate [Dameron’s] property without her effective consent,” the police report said.

At the request of EverythingLubbock.com, LCSO issued a statement Thursday.

“The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a visit from a concerned citizen stating she received a call from Deputy Bradford Cole with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, advising her she had a warrant for her arrest,” LCSO said. “The caller will then tell the citizen that he or she (caller) can take payment over the phone. The caller is very persistent and convincing. The callers are spoofing actual Lubbock County numbers.”

LCSO confirmed it’s never had a deputy named Bradford Cole.

LCSO said it never calls or texts to notify people about warrants and it certainly never asks for money over the phone. When in doubt, LCSO advises contacting their non-emergency line at 806-775-1601.

“We highly encourage citizens not to give any personal information over the phone to anyone they’re not familiar with,” LCSO said. “These calls are SCAMS!”

Dameron said the scammer had her in the palm of his hand.

“I did everything that I could to get myself out of that kind of trouble,” Dameron said. “The fear of them taking me away from my family for 30 days, that’s a long time for something I didn’t do. I was so scared and now financially struggling.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, a 30% increase from the year before.

As a disabled single parent, Dameron said losing that amount of money hurts. She knows she will never get that money back, but she said she hopes that by speaking out, she can help others.

“If you’re disabled or an elderly person and trying to just take care of your bills and your family, they’re taking money away from you,” Dameron said. “I don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”