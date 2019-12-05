Lubbock woman previously in prison for drunk driving arrested again for DWI

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sharla Griffin McConnoll, 56, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center early Thursday morning for DWI third or more.

McConnoll had already served a five-year prison sentence for the same charge in a 2014 case.

Police were called Wednesday night to the 100 block of Avenue U for a crash. The police report said McConnoll drove her SUV into a parked vehicle. The police report said there was “extensive damage.”

The police report also said McConnoll refused an offer from EMS to take her to a hospital. An officer wrote in the report that there was a strong odor of alcohol beverages.

The police report said her balance was so bad that a sobriety test could not be done without the risk that she would fall and hurt herself.

McConnell remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond on Thursday.