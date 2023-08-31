LUBBOCK, Texas — Quanisha Williams, 37, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault of Family Member on Thursday in connection with the 2021 death of her 1-year-old son, Quayvon. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Lubbock Police Department previously said officers were called for an “unresponsive child” at a home in the 1800 block of East Colgate Street on February 15. When police arrived, first responders were performing CPR on the child on the living room floor, according to a police report. According to LPD, the child was taken to University Medical Center where he passed away.

A police report said an officer briefly spoke with Williams at the scene. But the report did not detail what caused the child’s death. Criminal District Attorney Sunshine Stanek told EverythingLubbock.com investigators did not know all the details.

“We know there’s a fatality and we know the mother was involved in that fatality,” Stanek said. “We don’t know a lot of details.”

Stanek said a “a number” of other adults and children lived in the same house as Williams and her son. Stanek said that contributed to why officials could not “pinpoint the exact nature of what killed the child.”

“We just know that there was a blunt force trauma caused to the child,” Stanek said.

Officials said they believe Williams’s sentence meant justice for Quayvon.