LUBBOCK, Texas — On December 14, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in the 8400 block of Quaker Avenue, according to an LPD report.

The police report said when officers arrived the victim said she was robbed of money in her bank account by someone she had been messaging on Instagram for the past few weeks.

The victim said she and the suspect were previously smoking weed in her vehicle when the suspect asked to borrow $1000 dollars, the police report said.

The victim agreed to give the suspect money. The victim, her roommate, and the suspect drove to the bank. Once they arrived at the bank the suspect pulled out a black handgun and threatened the victim if she did not bring him all of her money, according to the police report.

The suspect did not allow the victim’s roommate to leave the vehicle while the victim was inside the bank, according to the police report.

The police report said after the suspect took the money from the victims, the suspect fled the bank in a vehicle driven by the second suspect.

LPD said the suspects were not located at the time of the report.

LPD said as of Wednesday, there are no further updates at this time.