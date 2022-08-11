LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a woman with a knife on Monday, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department.

Douglas Boyd, 64, was accused of stabbing the victim, hitting her with a pipe wrench and stealing her purse and keys.

According to a police report, the victim was asleep in her car and woke up to Boyd attacking her. She told responding officers she was stabbed in the leg, foot and hand.

She tried to defend herself by kicking Boyd before he stabbed her. The victim was able to get away and ran to a residence in the area to call the police.

Boyd was found by police at an apartment complex in Plainview with an injury to his eye and head. He told officers he and the victim “got into it.” The police report said officers found Boyd with the victim’s car keys, ID, and credit card during a pat down.

Boyd was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery.

As of Thursday afternoon, Boyd was in custody of Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.