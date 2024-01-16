LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department said Melissa Colleen Deleon, 34, was arrested after she was accused severely injuring a family member by stabbing him in the throat.

According to a redacted police report, officers were called to an apartment complex near 4th Street and West Loop 289 just before 7:40 a.m. on January 9. When officers walked in, someone was holding towels to the victim’s throat. The police report said the victim was able to tell authorities who stabbed him.

According to the report, a witness said she was putting laundry in the closet and had her back turned to the victim, who was sitting on a chair. The witness told police she “heard a commotion” and turned to see Deleon and the victim struggling. The police report stated the witness saw Deleon put down a knife and run out. Another person in the home told police he was looking at photos and told Deleon the victim’s children and grandchildren resembled him. At that point, the report said Deleon went back into the room and the struggle started. Deleon came back out and tried to grab his keys, then ran out.

Melissa Deleon (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Another witness told police she went to Plainview to get Deleon out of a “bad domestic situation” about three weeks before the stabbing, the report said. Deleon had been living with family the past few weeks. The witness said she stopped to visit and was in the bathroom when she heard the struggle. According to the report, the witness walked out and saw the victim “bleeding badly.”

The report said stated a church van later brought Deleon back to the scene. Someone from a nearby church told police Deleon showed up and confessed to stabbing her father. After talking at the church for about an hour, she requested to go back to the scene, the report stated.

According to the police report, the victim had to be rushed in for emergency surgery.

Delon was charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. She was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where she remained on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.