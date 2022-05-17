LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of stabbing someone on the 1300 Block of 65th Street, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department.

Maria Rodriguez, 20, was charged with aggravated assault.

According to the report, Rodriguez said, “It was an accident and she didn’t mean to.”

Both the victim and Rodriguez told police that Rodriguez had been on the phone with another person who was telling her to kill herself.

According to the police report, the victim said Rodriguez was in the kitchen talking about killing herself when he arrived.

However, Rodriguez told police a different story. She told officers she had fallen asleep and when she woke up, she had stabbed the victim. Rodriguez said she believed she was sleepwalking.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and Rodriguez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.