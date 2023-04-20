LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested after she showed up at her husband’s job with a gun, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

A police report stated officers were called for a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of East 2nd Street around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The report stated a man called police and said his wife “showed up at his job with a gun because she wanted to shoot him.”

According to the report, a family member told the woman that her husband was cheating, so she drove to his place of work. The man told police that when he saw his wife, he got in his car and left to go home. The man said he stopped on the side of the road because he realized that he left some tools at his boss’s house. When the man got out of his vehicle, the police report said, his wife pointed the gun at him and told him to “get in the car and go home.”

The woman was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. She posted bond on Thursday afternoon.