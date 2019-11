LUBBOCK, Texas — One of Lubbock’s own will appear on “Shark Tank” Sunday night.

Jennifer Coddou and her husband own a company called “Supply,” which sells razors, shaving cream and other grooming essentials.

Shark Tank is a show on which contestants pitch products and investors bid to finance the company, if they like the idea.

Coddou and her husband will be on the show at 8 p.m. CT Sunday on KAMC.