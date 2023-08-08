LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman told EverythingLubbock.com she was left to clean the mess of what she said was a pickup truck that ran into her fence in the early Tuesday morning.

Denise Murph said she lives on nine acres of land near 82nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for that two years and has had her fence knocked down three times. Murph said she was woken up by her neighbors who went to her house to her that her cattle were loose.

Murph said she and her neighbors were able to wrangle cattle back on to her property.

Later that day, Murph said in a social media post she believed a blue and white truck “took out nine to 10 panels” of her fence. She also said her bull, Ricky Booby, was left injured after the incident.

Murph said she believed it was truck due the debris that was left behind, such as a piece of a mirror, a bottle of anti-freeze, a car jack and other parts of the vehicle. Murph also believes it was a blue and white truck due to the blue and white paint that was on a piece of the fence.

Murph encouraged the person responsible to come forward and provide her with their insurance to solve the issue. She also encouraged drivers in the area to “slow down” and be mindful of their surroundings.