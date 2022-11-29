LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman found critically injured outside of a house fire Monday was attacked and set on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The man accused of doing it, Ynez Spencer, 27, was arrested, Lubbock Police said.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue around 1:40 p.m., according to the affidavit.

A woman was found outside of the house “with severe burns on her face and body,” the affidavit said.

LPD also responded to the scene and found the victim was involved in a domestic dispute with Spencer, according to the affidavit.

During the dispute, Spencer struck the victim several times before “stabbing or slicing her in the upper left leg with an unknown edged weapon,” the affidavit said.

The victim said Spencer “poured some sort of flammable substance” on her and the house before igniting a fire and running away, according to the affidavit.

The victim told a neighbor that Spencer did it, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the victim suffered permanently disfiguring burns.

As of Tuesday, Spencer remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.