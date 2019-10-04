Lubbock woman’s legal battle with city continues

LUBBOCK, Texas – Alexa Jarpe was a fresh nursing school graduate with just a week on her dream job at University Medical Center when a crash with an unlikely car changed everything.

“So surreal that I was going to get brownie mix and then all this happened,” she said.

Four years ago, Alexa Jarpe and her boyfriend, now husband, Jeremy Leech were heading home from the United Supermarkets near 4th and Slide Road.

“I see a shadow and I just know that it’s a vehicle coming towards us and I tried to slam on my gas to try to get out of the way of the vehicle then there’s impact.”

As she pulled out of the store’s parking lot, she said a Lubbock Police officer crashed into her.

Court documents show the officer was going 23 mph over the speed limit as he was responding to a robbery nearby.

“I get x-rays on my arm and it turns out I had broken my collar bone.”

According to Jarpe, the city didn’t blame her for the crash, but also didn’t cover her medical costs.

Instead, she says the city charged her insurance $25,000 to cover the damage to the police car.

So she decided to sue the city after her insurance went up, and after getting all the medical bills. A lower court ruled she couldn’t sue the City of Lubbock citing sovereign immunity, protecting governments from liability.

Jarpe hired a lawyer who appealed her claim to the Seventh Court of Appeals, who reversed that decision.

“I think the appellate court got it exactly right. That cop was driving way too fast and I’m not even sure that they needed him at that time,” says defense attorney Rod Hobson.

According to court documents, the city believes the officer was just doing his job and that’s why they’ve appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

“They don’t want the jury to hear all that,” said Hobson. “I mean, he was going 23 miles an hour over to a robbery scene where the robber had already left. I don’t know. Bad facts.”

As for Jarpe, while she isn’t in that much pain anymore, she said it left a lasting impact on one of the most important days of her life.

“When Jeremy and I were getting married, not that it’s a big scar but is a scar enough that I wanted to hide for my wedding dress. I would have never had that scar had I not been in this accident.”

Jarpe and her attorneys have 30 days to file a response to the city’s appeal. If the Texas Supreme Court declines to hear the case, the city can settle with Jarpe, or it becomes a jury trial in Lubbock.

We reached out to the city for comment but they did not return our calls.