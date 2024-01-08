LUBBOCK, Texas — The Inside Out Foundation will host a women’s health seminar on Janurary 23 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion with guest speaker Dr. Ben Edwards.

The event will include special guests, a healthy breakfast and vendor booths. Doors open at 9:08 a.m. and the seminar will begin at 9:38 a.m., said the event flyer.

Dr. Edwards will share anti-aging secrets to increase longevity and quality of life.

Tickets for an in-person ticket will be $30, with a raffle ticket is $35 and with five raffle tickets will be $50. Limited VIP tables are available for $500 a table.

A recording will be available after the event. To buy a ticket, click the link here.