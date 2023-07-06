LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Women’s Protective Services is set to host a skate night at Skate Ranch at 4701 W Loop 289, according to a social media post. It will be on July 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The proceeds from the event will go to Women’s Protective Services. WPS said in the social media post that the event will be hosted by the Baker family in memory of Kevin Baker the owner of Skate Ranch who passed in January 2023.

You can find more information about Lubbock Women’s Protective Services if you are in need of assistance here.