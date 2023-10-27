LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced in a press release a project to make major improvements to Woodrow Road from US 87 to Indiana Avenue, in Lubbock County is set to begin on October 30.

TxDOT said in the press release the $38 million dollar project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two lane rural roadway to a five lane road.

The project will rebuild 2.7 miles of Woodrow Road to include two lanes of traffic in each direction, a continuous left turn lane, as well as drainage and traffic signal improvements.

TxDOT said when traveling on Woodrow Road to expect traffic to continue to be one lane in each direction, side street closures, slow moving traffic and delays.

The press release said work will begin at Avenue P.