Lubbock workshop to assess current trucking parking availability and needed highway design

The following is a news release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is conducting a Statewide Truck Parking Study and assessing current highway design and how it impacts the movement of freight in the state of Texas.

As part of these studies, TxDOT is holding statewide workshops to gather input from freight shippers, drivers, logistics professionals and facility operators to assess truck parking and freight infrastructure design needs, challenges, opportunities and solutions.

Texas’ transportation system was built over multiple decades and, as a result, many highways were not designed for today’s freight vehicles and transportation requirements. In addition, significant technological advances are changing the way freight moves. The study will be looking at how to make improvements to pavement, bridges, rail crossings, intersections, tunnels and access points to better assist freight mobility.

These meetings are open to public and those who work in the freight industry.

WHEN :

Jan. 9, 2019

8:30-11:00 a.m.

WHERE :

Plains Cotton Cooperative Association

3301 East 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79404

(News release from Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock)