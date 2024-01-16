LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of decade-long sexual abuse of a child, Nathan Grassie, 48, was ordered to go back to jail on Tuesday after officials said he broke the conditions of his home confinement.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Grassie was accused of sexually abusing children in his home when he was a youth group advisor. The details of the assaults were withheld due to their graphic nature.

Grassie was allowed to stay on home confinement after a mistrial back in December. He was allowed to travel to “essential places” and had to ask permission. A pretrial service officer who served as a witness during a hearing on Tuesday said Grassie was monitored by a GPS constantly.

On December 8, 2023, Grassie got out of jail. On December 9, the witness said Grassie was found at a home in Wolfforth without permission. On December 14, the witness said Grassie was found at Best Buy and Discount Tires without permission. He was also located at several other businesses.

Defense attorney Audie Reece argued the trips were necessary. A family member testified Grassie needed a phone charger from Best Buy, and the rest of the trips were to get his belongings back or replace them. Grassie testified he had a phone that could only text and call, and he was trying to be “presentable” so he could get a job.

“I have not been outside my house where my mom didn’t take me there and bring me back.” Grassie said. “My number one job is to be compliant.”

The court found that Grassie was in violation of his bond and was taken back into custody. As of Tuesday afternoon, his new bond was set at $100,000.