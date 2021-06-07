Lubbock youths start lawn mowing business to help community

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group of youths started a lawn mowing business to help people in their community.

The group named ‘Youth Cutting it Up,’ consists of seven young men ranging in age from 10 to 15.

Tabitha Rendon said her sons and nephews became inspired to start their own venture after volunteering for a group called Peace on the East.

“I’ve always wanted my kids to be able to volunteer, but I feel like in Lubbock, there’s not a lot of volunteering opportunities for kids under the age of 14, said Tabitha. “I started hearing about the Peace on the East, which was organized by AJ McCloud.”

Tabitha said the Peace on the East group was going into the community to raise awareness on gun violence happening in East Lubbock and would also help people by picking up trash and mowing their lawns.

Tabitha said just this year, the group has mowed over 50 yards.

Her 15-year-old son, Byron Hastings, said they work by donations and that they’re saving the funds for the future.

“We’re trying to save our money for college or for things we need,” said Hastings. “When we’re old enough to get a car or something.”

Hastings said the group doesn’t only mow lawns. They also help pick up trash.

His brother, 13-year-old Zachariah Rendon, said some of his friends have also started a similar impact and that he enjoys the venture.

“It makes me feel great because you’re learning a new experience at a young age and so also that when you get older, you get to help show someone younger than you,” said Zachariah.

Their cousin, 12-year-old Zadrian Lewis, who mostly handles the string trimmer and does some mowing said keeping a good lawn is a must.

“[It’s] so you don’t have mosquitos, and so you can have a nice yard,” said Lewis.

Hastings said they’ll continue to work together to make a difference in their community.

“It lets people know that there are still good people in the neighborhood that care about the community,” said Hastings.