LUBBOCK, Texas — The YWCA have opened nominations for the 2024 Women of Excellence. Nominations are due on or before November 6 at 5:00 p.m.

The press release said candidates may be nominated by a business, community organization or by a team of three individual sponsors. The YWCA said a nominee from a previous year may be resubmitted, however previous winner are not eligible.

You can mail or drop off nominations at the YWCA of Lubbock located at 6501 University Avenue.