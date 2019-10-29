Lubbockite appointed to Brazos River Authority Board of Directors by Gov. Abbott

LUBBOCK, Texas – Longtime Lubbock businessman Gary Boren has been appointed to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors, according to a news release from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

Boren is a former member of the Lubbock City Council and was a trustee for the Lubbock Independent School District.

His term is set to expire on February 1, 2025.

The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:



Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jim Lattimore and Wesley Lloyd and appointed Thomas Abraham, Gary Boren, Mike Fernandez, David Savage, and Darren G. Yancy, Sr. to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor appointed Austin Ruiz, O.D. for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The Board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the District and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers.

Jim Lattimore of Graford is owner of The Lattimore Company. He is a past member of the National Solid Wastes Management Association, Texas Solid Waste Association of North America, Texas & Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Wildlife Association, Rotary Club of Fort Worth, and the Texas Wind Consortium. He is a member of the McDonald Observatory Board of Visitors, First Presbyterian Church Men’s Association, and the National Railway Tie Association. Additionally, he is a former director of the Possum Kingdom Lake Association and a former delegate of the North Texas Central Texas Council of Governments. Lattimore received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

Wesley Lloyd of Waco is an attorney at Freeman Mills PC. He is a member of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners and the State Bar of Texas, where he is a member of the Environmental and Natural Resources Section and the Oil, Gas & Energy Law Section. He also serves on the Admissions Committee for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. Lloyd earned a Bachelor of Science in Ag Economics from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.

Thomas Abraham of Sugar Land is the president and chief executive officer of Transtar AC Supply. Abraham received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tampa and a Master of Business Administration from Delhi University.

Gary Boren of Lubbock is a retired businessman and music producer after 40 years as senior vice president of G. Boren Services, Inc. – Regional Human Resource | EVENT MGT | Security FIRM. Additionally, he managed staff and produced and promoted national and international entertainers. He is a member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Texas Tech Red Raider Club, Texas Tech Chancellor’s Council, Texas Tech Society of the SPUR, South Plains Workforce Solutions, International Association of Venue Managers, and the Society of Human Resource Management. He is a former City Councilman for the City of Lubbock, and previously served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees as president. Boren received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University.

Mike Fernandez of Abilene is executive vice president and chief financial officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Texas National Bank in Sweetwater. He serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Abilene, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Abilene Industrial Foundation, Community Foundation of Abilene’s Future Fund, and Independent Bankers Association of Texas. In addition, he serves on the Board of Trustees for St. John’s Episcopal School. Fernandez received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University – San Antonio, and he attended the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he served as first vice president.

David Savage of Katy is senior director contracts and commercial for Team Industrial Services. He is a member of the Strategic Account Management Association, American Fuels & Petrochemicals Manufacturers, and the American Chemistry Council. He is a deacon at Second Baptist Church and former council cabinet member of the World Affairs Council of Houston. Savage received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Darren G. Yancy, Sr. of Burleson is a consultant for HUB International Insurance Services and co-host of the Automotive Edge Radio Show & Truck Talk, a consumer education talk show. Prior to joining HUB and the launch of the radio show, he was an independent consultant and managing member for his family business for over 25 years. He has over 26 years in insurance and financial services, as well as over 16 years in commercial real estate and business brokerage. In addition, he is also serving as the secretary/treasurer of the Johnson County Emergency Services District #1. Yancy received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Austin Ruiz, O.D. of Harker Heights is the owner and optometrist with Killeen Vision Source. He is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. In addition, he is a board member on the Central Texas Workforce Commission and a member of the Killeen Noon Lions Club and Killeen Food Bank. Ruiz received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.