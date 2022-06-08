AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Laurel Coles and reappointed Sheela Lahoti, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028. The Governor has appointed Annel Guadalupe to the Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2024, and reappointed Lewis Benavides and Zachary Jones, M.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Celeste Caballero, M.D. and Mindi McLain to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028.

Texas Medical Board District One Review Committee

Laurel Coles of Houston is a revenue accountant at EOG Resources. She is a committeeman for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and a volunteer with the Houston Food Bank. Coles received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

Sheela Lahoti, M.D. of Houston is the Associate Dean of Admissions and Student Affairs at the McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, where she also serves as a professor of pediatrics. Additionally, she is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Lahoti received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Miami and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami School of Medicine.

Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee

Annel Guadalupe of Huntsville is the Main Street & Economic Development Manager for the City of Huntsville. She is a member of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and an associate board member for CASA of Walker County. Guadalupe received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Public Service and Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

Lewis Benavides of Crossroads recently retired as the Senior Associate Vice President for Human Resources at Texas Woman’s University. He is a member of the College & University Professional Association, National Museum of the Pacific War, and the Admiral Nimitz Foundation. Benavides received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Southwest Texas State University.

Zachary Jones, M.D. of Frisco is an anesthesiologist with Metropolitan Anesthesia Consultants. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, Texas Medical Association, and the Dallas County Medical Society. Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston.

Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee

Celeste Caballero, M.D. of Lubbock is a pediatrician with Covenant Medical Group. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Texas Medical Association. She is a board member of the Lubbock County Medical Society and past president of the Concho Valley Medical Society. Caballero received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Mindi McLain of Amarillo is a partner and attorney with Wright Law TX, PLLC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, and Texas Panhandle Women. Additionally, she serves on the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center Executive Council and is Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corporation. McLain received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

