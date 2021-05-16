Lubbockite recently elected Texas Medical Association Alliance president-elect

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Medical Association:

The Texas Medical Association Alliance (TMAA) has elected Lubbock community leader Libby White to serve as president-elect. Her one-year term began on Thursday. TMAA is the community service and advocacy arm of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), comprising spouses and partners of physicians, in addition to physicians, resident physicians, and medical students.

Ms. White has served the community for many years as an active volunteer and board member for the Junior League of Lubbock, Lubbock County Medical Society Alliance, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Ronald McDonald House Charities, among others. She joined the Lubbock County Medical Society Alliance in 2008 and served at its president in 2010 before going on to serve on the board of TMAA.

As president-elect, Ms. White will support TMAA President Jennifer Lewis in furthering the goals of the organization, acting as an advocate of health on behalf of all Texans. Once all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and it is safe to travel, Ms. White and Ms. Lewis will visit local TMA Alliance chapters across the state and help foster a deeper connection within the Family of Medicine.

Ms. White attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where she received her bachelor of business administration degree with an emphasis in international trade. She and her husband, Steven White, MD, a radiologist, have called Lubbock home for 17 years. She and her 12-year-old son, Deklan, share a love of history, and together they have a goal of traveling to every state capital before his high school graduation. A competitive shotgun shooter, Ms. White has served as an instructor and coach for the Texas Tech Trap & Skeet Club, and she frequently travels with her husband to compete in state- and national-level competitions.

The Texas Medical Association Alliance (TMAA) is a group of individuals passionate about protecting the future of medicine through community service and legislative advocacy. The Alliance – consisting of physician spouses, physicians, residents, and medical students – provides advocacy, community of support, mentorship, and lasting friendship in the Family of Medicine.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 55,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.



(News release from the Texas Medical Association)