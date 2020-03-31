Lubbockites asked to bag and tie their trash by Solid Waste Department





LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department:

In light of the current circumstances with respect to COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department asks that all household trash be bagged and the bags tied before being placed in a dumpster or cart. This will provide an extra layer of safety to the men and women collecting your trash during this health concern.



(News release from the City of Lubbock)

