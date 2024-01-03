LUBBOCK, Texas — Scooter’s Coffee is inviting customers to share their love stories for a chance to see it shared on a billboard in Omaha and on Scooter’s social media leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Customers can submit stories through Jan. 7, a press release said. Scooter’s said to send your love story, along with a high-resolution image, to the email address social@scooterscoffee.com.

Stories aren’t limited to romance – they can also include stories of friendships formed over lattes, memories with family or any other ways that you find love through Scooter’s Coffee, the press release added.

“Love fuels the heartbeat of our company and is the cornerstone of what relationship coffee is all about,” said Malorie Maddox, chief marketing officer of Scooter’s Coffee. “Our customers share in this principle, often telling us about chance meetings in the drive-thru, sending us their wedding invitations, or sharing how they’ve built relationships over a cup of Scooter’s Coffee. We look forward to learning their stories and sharing the love through every cup of coffee in our drive-thrus.”

The customer whose story is selected will receive a Scooter’s Coffee branded Stanley Quencher insulated mug in addition to the billboard and social media feature. They will be notified in mid-January and their story will be featured in February.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com or your local Scooter’s Coffee location.