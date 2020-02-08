Lubbockites encouraged to voice ideas on city regulations at upcoming public events

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The City of Lubbock, in collaboration with Kendig Keast Collaborative, will host two public events for citizens to voice ideas regarding the Unified Development Code (UDC). The UDC will update the City’s current development regulations which affect how vacant land is developed, new construction is designed and which rules apply to existing businesses and residences.

Participation in these events will give citizens a chance to express their vision for the future of Lubbock, as well as gain a better understanding of land development regulations.

City Council & Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Presentation

Monday, February 17, 2020

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

City Council Chambers, 1625 13 th Street

Street Citizens will have the chance to see the current UDC progress in a presentation by Kendig Keast.

UDC Progress Open House

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

City Hall Committee Room 103, 1625 13 th Street

Street Citizens can talk with the consultant team to offer input and ask questions regarding the new land development codes. This is a unique opportunity to provide feedback as the new regulations are being drafted.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend these events.

More information can be found at www.mylubbock.us/udc.

