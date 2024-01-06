LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with several Lubbock government agencies, announced it would be accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy, which is set to take place in February.

The academy will be presented by DPS, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. The academy will begin on Tuesday, February 27.

According to a press release from DPS, the academy is set to last 14 weeks and will introduce students to law enforcement, prosecutors, and many programs and services.

Students will learn about the different services each agency provides, such as SWAT, the crime lab, aircraft operations, border operations and K-9 Units.

“The Citizens Academy is designed to educate students about the daily safety challenges Texans face and how law enforcement and prosecutors function to protect and serve the state,” the press release said.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. on February 19. For an application, please visit the Facebook pages for the agencies.