LUBBOCK, Texas — Inflation that increased rent nationwide and in the South Plains left some Lubbockites struggling to find the perfect place to call home.

Carley Robertson was on the hunt for an apartment and said it was harder than she thought.

“I seriously like thought it would be so easy to find an apartment.” Robertson said.

She was looking for a home that she could afford in a $700 – $800 budget.

“Somewhere that had where you could bring pets, but it wasn’t super expensive to deposit or have pet rent.” Robertson said.

“The only way I got an apartment, it was literally that I drove past the complex that I just saw, and saw they had a sign and I called and they luckily had one close enough to when I wanted to move in. So I was like, that’ll just have to do.”

The Lubbock Apartment Association spoke with Everythinglubbock.com on how the price of rent is not going down any time soon.

Tanner Nobel, president of the Lubbock Apartment Association, said rental ocupancy is around 90%.

“There’s 3,100 units that are vacant, and some of those can be, you know, two bedroom, three bedroom units.” Nobel said.

Nobel also said most landlords are starting to understand that rent is getting high and still want to make renters happy with a certain checklist.

“A lot of owners are loosening up a bit on their qualification… And are going down to two month’s rent or two and a half month’s rent.” Nobel said.

Nobel said that there will be about 1,700 new units through out the south plains hopefully in the next year.

If you are looking for your next home you can view several listing on the Lubbock Apartment Association website here.