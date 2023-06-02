LUBBOCK, Texas--People in the the LGBTQ+ community recognize June as Pride Month.

According to a press release, LubbockPride announced the annual Lubbock Pride Festival will be scheduled on June 10 from noon to dark.

Additionally, moving the festival to June is “the first of two major changes for 2023.”

The release also stated the second change was the festival’s initiation to move to the Depot District and collaborate with Rewind and will be located outside of Buddy Holly Avenue and 18th Street.

The organization hopes that the City of Lubbock will have “June officially designated as pride month,” after its requested proclamation.