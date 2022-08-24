The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.

This is a free public event, where we will celebrate from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on August 27th, 2022. We will have over 70 vendors selling goods, handing out educational information and resources, promoting their causes, and showing their support to the community. There will be food trucks, live music games, contests, and a drag show to close the night. More details are on our website LubbockPRIDE.org

LubbockPRIDE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community the opportunity to gather and celebrate dignity, importance, and achievements. By hosting an LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, we showcase the essence of working together to build a stronger, safer, and more inclusive city.

What: Lubbock Pride Festival 2022 hosted by LubbockPRIDE

When: August 27th, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with Drag Show to follow

Where: Rodgers Park, 3200 Bates St.

Contact: If you would like more information, please contact LubbockPRIDE at info@lubbockpride.org

