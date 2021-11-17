Lubbock’s 16th Miracles Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade:

The 16th Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6:00 pm. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators, which draws as many as 30,000 people each year.

“After missing the parade last year, we are seeing a renewed and growing interest in this parade,” said Jason Davis, Parade Chairman and one of several Wranglers who volunteer to produce and host the event. “We are having lots of calls from groups wanting to be in the parade. Last year, the popular lighted parade was not held due to Covid 19 concerns for the public. We are still accepting applications from groups wanting to be in this parade,” Davis continued.

This year’s parade theme is “World of Snow”. Groups and floats are asked to use as many lights as possible, with a minimum of 1,000 lights per vehicle. More information can be found at www.miraclesparade.com The parade is also a regular Toys For Tots event to gather unwrapped toys for needy children in this area. United State Marines will be a part of the parade and will walk the route to gather toys from the children and families who attend. The Marines will also provide the Color Guard which will be the first group at the start of the parade.

This year, more than 600 high school band students from the four Lubbock ISD high schools will be marching as one giant unit, playing Christmas songs down the parade route. This spectacle has only happened once before in the parade history of sixteen years. The bands will use the parade as training for the band’s trip in 2022 to Washington D.C. for the nation’s 4th of July Celebration.

Make plans to attend this fun and free event set on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

