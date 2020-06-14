Lubbock’s 2019 water quality report now available

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce that the 2019 Water Quality Report is now available to the public. A water quality report – sometimes referred to as a consumer confidence report – is produced annually and provides water utility customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water. The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy of the report can be requested by calling 806-775-2586.

Lubbock’s Water Quality Report explains to customers where Lubbock gets its supply of water, what Lubbock is doing to plan for future water supplies, the effectiveness of our community’s water conservation efforts, and how our water is treated and delivered to customers. Most importantly, the report provides the concentration of substances found in Lubbock’s drinking water and if their levels meet regulatory drinking water standards. “The City of Lubbock’s drinking water meets all regulatory standards,” said Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear. “We are proud to continuously deliver clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of Lubbock for their enjoyment.”

