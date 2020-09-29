Lubbock’s 2020 Miracles Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Miracles Christmas Parade:

The Wranglers, organizers of the Miracles Christmas Parade, have made a decision to cancel the 2020 Miracles Christmas Parade due to the many complications of COVID-19.

It is an extremely difficult decision to cancel one of West Texas’s finest and most joyful Christmas traditions. The safety of our parade participants and the thousands of spectators that line the parade route has always been our greatest concern. It is very difficult to plan such a large event with so many unknowns during a global health crises and we wanted to let the public know before a great deal of time and money was spent on floats and preparations.

This year would have marked the 16th year of the Miracles Christmas Parade, West Texas’s largest family centered and free event. We look forward to the end of this health crisis and to the 2021 Miracles Christmas Parade.

