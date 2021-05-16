Lubbock’s 2020 Water Quality Report now available

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is pleased to announce that the 2020 Water Quality Report is now available to the public. A water quality report – sometimes referred to as a consumer confidence report – is produced annually and provides water utility customers with important information about the quality of their drinking water.

Lubbock’s Water Quality Report explains where your utility gets its supply of water, our treatment process, what Lubbock is currently doing to conserve water and how our water is delivered to customers. Most importantly, the report provides the ingredients of Lubbock’s drinking water and if the levels meet regulatory drinking water standards.

“The City of Lubbock’s drinking water meets or exceeds all regulatory drinking water standards,” said Director of Water Utilities Aubrey Spear. “We are proud to continuously deliver clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of Lubbock for their enjoyment.”

The report is available at mylubbock.us/waterqualityreport or a hard copy can be requested by calling 775-2586.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)