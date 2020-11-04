Lubbock’s 5th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Los Hermanos Familia:

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, an annual American holiday honoring military and those who have served, as well as Military Family Appreciation Month in November, Lubbock’s 5th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



“Annually, a collective effort of community groups engages as many veteran advocates as well as veterans,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, Chair of the Parade Committee, and President of Los Hermanos Familia.



She added that they hope to have as many supporters to cheer participating veterans. “These men and women have served our country with dedication and courage, and for that we are proud to hold this parade in their honor, making it a growing tradition in Lubbock honoring our veterans.” The 2020 theme is: “We Stand As One,” which Martinez-Garcia said encourages us all to stand collectively to support our Veterans, service members, and their families as a community. Further, a chance for Americans to unite under the American flag much like the example of the Troops.



“We must never forget the service of these brave Americans who served and fought to keep this country free and safe,” she said adding what a better way to commemorate them than to honor them with their very own Veteran’s Day Parade.



She added that the next day after the parade is also the 245th Birthday of the Marine Corps. The official birthday of the United States Marine Corps is on November 10, 1775.



And of course Wednesday, November 11th is Veteran’s Day.



This year’s Grand Marshals will be the Military Order of the Purple Hearts Chapter 0900 and Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Post 2466 for their work and commitment in Lubbock’s new Monument of Courage, which honors Purple Heart recipients, and Gold Star Families.

In addition, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department will present the colors.



The Lubbock Fire Department will cross ladders and form a bridge hanging the American flag that participants will drive under.



Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to Veterans and all who have served the community by using red, white, and blue colors, American or military branch flags. Veterans, their family members, businesses, advocates, organizations, marching bands, and all advocates are encouraged to participate.



She said that the event will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, with set up time at from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and then the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the East parking lot of First Baptist Church at Broadway; participants are urged to enter through Avenue V. The route will begin off Avenue U, to Broadway, heading East down Broadway, and then North on Avenue M to the Civic Center Parking lot.



The temperature is expected to be [cool], and parade organizers are reminding all to dress warmly and in layers. Starbucks will provide coffee to parade participants.



Los Hermanos Familia would like to give a special thanks to the Metro PCS, Mighty Wash, Latino Lubbock Magazine, Lamar Advertising, MRC Reproductions, and Starbucks. As well as all local media who are dedicated to Veterans and our Troops.



In lieu of COVID-19, masks are encouraged. The public is asked to remain in there cars or to mask up to protect the Veterans and their families. This event has been deemed a Lubbock Safe event by the City of Lubbock.



All are welcomed to participate and can register online at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/veteran-s-day-parade

