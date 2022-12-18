LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City.

The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Claus and purchase the 66th Annual Santa Land souvenir mug.

The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department brings Santa Land to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.



The address for Santa Land is 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive inside Mackenzie Park.

(Map provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

For more information, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673 or visit their website at www.playlubbock.com.