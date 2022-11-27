LUBBOCK, Texas — An annual holiday tradition returns to the Hub City in December!

The 66th Annual Santa Land will be held from Saturday, December 10th through Thursday, December 22nd.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



The address for Santa Land is 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive inside Mackenzie Park.



The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department brings Santa Land to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

For more information, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673 or visit their website at www.playlubbock.com.