Lubbock’s adult flag football early registration is from July 8 – 21 — regular registration from July 22 – 28

The City of Lubbock will hold early registration for adult flag football from July 8 through July 21 at a cost of $375 per team. Regular registration will be from July 22 through July 28 at a cost of $405 per team.

Further details are provided below.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Adult Flag Football Registration

Relive your glory days playing Adult Flag Football with Parks and Recreation! Early registration will be from Monday, July 8 through Sunday, July 21 at a cost of $375 per team. Regular registration begins Monday, July 22 and runs through Sunday, July 28 at a cost of $405 per team. Leagues will be available for Men’s teams only, and there is ten-game guaranteed season. Players must be 18 years old and older to participate. Teams may have up to 15 players on their roster for league play. Games will begin the week of August 12 and will be played at the Clapp Park Flag Football Field at 46th Street and Avenue U.

To register online, go to www.playlubbock.com or register in person at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 1611 10th Street, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2019 for the 4th of July holiday. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at (806) 775-2672.