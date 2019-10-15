Lubbock’s annual Pumpkin Trail expected to draw thousands across west Texas

Stephanie Brady, Hodges Community Center Director with the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 11th annual Pumpkin Trail.

The Pumpkin Trail is hosted by Parks and Recreation, the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center. Sponsors include Affordable Storage, MD Billing Specialist, Latino Lubbock Magazine, Alderson Auto Group, Hart Heating and Air, Betenbough Homes, Easy Backyard Storage, Easy Stop Storage, Case and Associates, Lubbock National Bank, Lawn Fonts, Big Plate Restaurant Supply, Familia Dental Lubbock, Mutual of Omaha, South Plains Food Bank, and Spoil Me Rotten & Event Rentals.

For all the details, click on the video above.